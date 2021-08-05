Rituraka

Cafe logo ( FLOW )

Rituraka
Rituraka
  • Save
Cafe logo ( FLOW ) vintage logo 90s font cafe cafe logo calligraphy logo typography logo brand identity restaurant logo food logo design versatile logo logo branding
Download color palette

Did this logo for one of my client.
Check out my profile and other projects on Fiverr !

FIVERR

Please do share your thoughts with me .
Thank you.

Rituraka
Rituraka

More by Rituraka

View profile
    • Like