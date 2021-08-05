Minggle - UI Design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Thanks for watching my shot !
Minggle is Mobile application for singles to meet other singles on the net, it is also best referred to as a place where meeting people online can be a fun and exciting experience. This service allows people from all corners of the world to connect and communicate in a way that no other medium allows.
UI Portfolio Coming soon in Behance..
Have a nice day!
Rakesh SP
#PersonalProject