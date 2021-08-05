Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Minggle - UI Design

Minggle - UI Design uiux android ios mobileapp app dating design logo ux vector typography illustration adobe graphic design branding ui
Thanks for watching my shot !

Minggle is Mobile application for singles to meet other singles on the net, it is also best referred to as a place where meeting people online can be a fun and exciting experience. This service allows people from all corners of the world to connect and communicate in a way that no other medium allows.

UI Portfolio Coming soon in Behance..

Have a nice day!
#PersonalProject

