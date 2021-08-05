Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sune Reinert

Patagonia 2.0

Sune Reinert
Sune Reinert
Hire Me
  • Save
Patagonia 2.0 logo design rebranding patagonia branding logo illustration illustrator design graphic clean vector
Download color palette

A new take on the great Patagonia logo. Just for fun. More logos on my website.

Sune Reinert
Sune Reinert
Graphic designer based in Denmark.
Hire Me

More by Sune Reinert

View profile
    • Like