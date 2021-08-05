Rent a Boat App UI

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi!
Hope you all are in good health.
Tried to make a nice, clean and a minimal design for an app which rents out boats.
Felt like there is a big population who fears buying a boat for occasional purposes and therefore this idea came to me to design something like this.
Hope you like it! <3
Press F and stay tuned. Will be coming up with more.
Peace.
https://dribbble.com/taruncreatesui