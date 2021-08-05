TARUN VERMA

Rent a Boat App UI

Hi!
Hope you all are in good health.

Tried to make a nice, clean and a minimal design for an app which rents out boats.
Felt like there is a big population who fears buying a boat for occasional purposes and therefore this idea came to me to design something like this.

Hope you like it! <3
Press F and stay tuned. Will be coming up with more.

Peace.

