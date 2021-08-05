Muhamad Rinaldi

DigiAgent Logo

Muhamad Rinaldi
Muhamad Rinaldi
  • Save
DigiAgent Logo logo minimalist minimalist logo simple logo maker brandidentity brand motion graphics 3d animation ui flat illustration flatdesign vector adobe illustrator simple design illustration design graphic design logo branding
Download color palette

Hello Everyone!
Minimalistic and Simple logo design
_
Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow me :D
Thanks for watching it.

Available for Freelance work
Let's talk about your projects
Get in touch mhmdrnld11@gmail.com | Telegram | Whatsapp

Follow me on
Behance | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Muhamad Rinaldi
Muhamad Rinaldi

More by Muhamad Rinaldi

View profile
    • Like