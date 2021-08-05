Rakesh SP

Minggle (Mobile App) - WebDesign - Landing Page

Minggle (Mobile App) - WebDesign - Landing Page
Hello everyone!

Very Excited Day! Minggle - Online Dating App's WebDesign design finally is done. Today I am sharing the work on Behance!

Wanna have look at the complete WebDesign ? Please click the link below..

https://www.behance.net/gallery/124754413/Minggle-%28Mobile-App%29-WebDesign

Have a nice day!
#PersonalProject

Posted on Aug 5, 2021
