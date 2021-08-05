Team Building App

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Good morning coworkers! Maybe we will spend some time together? Maybe we will use the new Purrweb’s app to organize it? 😜

This shot — an app to organize team building events ✊🏻 The users can hang out together and make quizzes💥

The first screen — onboarding ✌️

The second screen — user’s profile with basic info, their level and achievements🏅

For UI we used pastel shades like lavender and peach 🍑

And the bright-purple as an accent color 💜

With this app the coworkers can share the nice time together through the game!

Press L if you like our design and share feedback!

P.S. If you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article!

Created by Anastasia Miklashevich