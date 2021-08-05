Purrweb UI

Team Building App

Team Building App gamification achievements profile chat events app team building quiz startup mvp human resources management events illustration mobile online ux ui purrweb design app
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Good morning coworkers! Maybe we will spend some time together? Maybe we will use the new Purrweb’s app to organize it? 😜

This shot — an app to organize team building events ✊🏻 The users can hang out together and make quizzes💥

The first screen — onboarding ✌️
The second screen — user’s profile with basic info, their level and achievements🏅

For UI we used pastel shades like lavender and peach 🍑
And the bright-purple as an accent color 💜

With this app the coworkers can share the nice time together through the game!

Created by Anastasia Miklashevich

