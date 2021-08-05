Team Building App

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Good morning coworkers! Maybe we will spend some time together? Maybe we will use the new Purrweb’s app to organize it? 😜
This shot — an app to organize team building events ✊🏻 The users can hang out together and make quizzes💥
The first screen — onboarding ✌️
The second screen — user’s profile with basic info, their level and achievements🏅
For UI we used pastel shades like lavender and peach 🍑
And the bright-purple as an accent color 💜
With this app the coworkers can share the nice time together through the game!
Press L if you like our design and share feedback!
P.S. If you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article!
Created by Anastasia Miklashevich
