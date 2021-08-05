PitchWorx

Shampoo Branding

Shampoo branding designed with irregular shapes to signify the diversity in hair texture. The brand name uses a playful font to attract millenials and the colour of the bottle is unique to the formula. This branding design gives the shampoo a unique and attractive look.

Want your product to attract millions? Get special custom-made branding designs, only at PitchWorx. Link in bio.

