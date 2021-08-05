Sarah Baird

Hatched

Sarah Baird
Sarah Baird
  • Save
Hatched risography style design procreate colourful riso art risography illustration
Download color palette

This was the final piece of work I did with the prompt "Vessel"
Eggs are the perfect example of a vessel, they serve their purpose, organically and with thought out engineering (besides the curved bottom, that can be fixed with an egg cup if it needs to be placed upright).

Sarah Baird
Sarah Baird

More by Sarah Baird

View profile
    • Like