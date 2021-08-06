Maria Blozovska
Oak & Bluebird

Home page - Healthcare & Wellness Center - Website design

Maria Blozovska
Oak & Bluebird
Maria Blozovska for Oak & Bluebird
Hire Us
  • Save
Home page - Healthcare & Wellness Center - Website design web design web simple modern clean nature design studio healthcare design home page grid layout typography ui colors
Download color palette

Glad to share with you another homepage concept created during the design exploration phase for Healing the Generations.

Your Oak & Bluebird 💙

Oak & Bluebird | Instagram | Behance | Facebook

Comp 1 2
Rebound of
Home page - Healthcare & Wellness Center - Website design
By Maria Blozovska
Oak & Bluebird
Oak & Bluebird
Hire Us

More by Oak & Bluebird

View profile
    • Like