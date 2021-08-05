Free Sorbet Mobile & Desktop Lightroom Presets

Free Sorbet Lightroom Presets is a pack of 13 beautiful filters to make your images look fabulous within few clicks. It will bring out rich moody, bright look, mint white, soft pink, rich moody, clarity, natural and cozy colors tones. These presets work in a non-destructive way to achieve a high quality look. These presets will help you focus on enhancing your photographs in a natural and eye pleasing way to achieve consistency, recognizable style and beautiful mood. Sorbet filters will work perfect for fashion, blogger, influences, weddings, street photography, lifestyle, portraits, beach, landscapes, influences, travel, vacation and great choice for almost any kind of photography.

FREE DOWNLOAD

