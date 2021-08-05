Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mehul

Brew — Grow your money every second!

Mehul
Mehul
  • Save
Brew — Grow your money every second! ux interest savings account fintech defi payments wallet app mobile concept cryptocurrency money balance banking illustration design ui minimal
Download color palette

Press L to show your support :)

Working on this new cryptocurrency based banking-like app.
More screens coming soon, follow me to stay tuned.

Also, do let me know your suggestions in the comments.

~,~`~,~`~,~`~,~`~,~`~,~`~,~`~,~`~,~`~,~`~,~`~,~`~,~`~,~`~,~`
Grow your money every second with Brew
Sign up for early access here: https://www.brew.money/via-dribbble

Mehul
Mehul

More by Mehul

View profile
    • Like