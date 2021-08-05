🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
THE MEANING BEHIND THE LOGO:
Urban Core Development is a company that masters as a PROPERTY DEVELOPER. The logo portraits a silhouette of PATH, this refers to a path of success, a dream that the company wants to achieve. Meanwhile, the company name which is URBAN CORE portrays that the purpose of the company is to be the main destination for people when it comes to property (the word 'Urban' refers to people in general and 'Core' refers to the destination).