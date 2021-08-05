Mochammad Bushoeri

Urban Core Development

Mochammad Bushoeri
Mochammad Bushoeri
  • Save
Urban Core Development branding typography logo icon graphic design design app
Download color palette

THE MEANING BEHIND THE LOGO:

Urban Core Development is a company that masters as a PROPERTY DEVELOPER. The logo portraits a silhouette of PATH, this refers to a path of success, a dream that the company wants to achieve. Meanwhile, the company name which is URBAN CORE portrays that the purpose of the company is to be the main destination for people when it comes to property (the word 'Urban' refers to people in general and 'Core' refers to the destination).

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2021
Mochammad Bushoeri
Mochammad Bushoeri

More by Mochammad Bushoeri

View profile
    • Like