Viola Dwi P.
10am Studio

artaku • E-wallet App

Viola Dwi P.
10am Studio
Viola Dwi P. for 10am Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
artaku • E-wallet App branding money finance e-wallet ux graphic design ui minimal design app
artaku • E-wallet App branding money finance e-wallet ux graphic design ui minimal design app
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble shot HD - 2.png
  2. Dribbble shot HD - page 2.png

Hello Guys! 👋

Here's an idea for artaku - E-wallet Mobile App.
Press "L" if you like it❤
Have any feedback?
Feel free to share, your feedback will be highly appreciated✨
-----------------------
Have a good project? Let us know ✅

💌 10am Email: Message us
😍 10am Instagram: Follow us

-----------------------
I'm available for freelance projects. So let's talk or hit me up through email at vioprim02@gmail.com

Follow me on Instagram @violabikinui

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2021
10am Studio
10am Studio
Hire Us

More by 10am Studio

View profile
    • Like