Hello, Dribbblers!

This is my 3rd #DailyUI challenge and I would greatly appreciate it if you kindly give me some feedback on my design, thanks 🌼

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

【 Daily UI #003 - Landing Page 】

Design Concept: Landing page for the notable designer, William Morris

Fonts: Rye (logo), Playfair Display, Raleway

Colors: Green (#313F0E), Pink (#D6B8A3)

Design Tool: Figma

Image Credit: https://unsplash.com/photos/BPWZ01FtySg