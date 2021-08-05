Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Skilline Design Co.

Unseen Fall Fire Event Logo

Unseen Fall Fire Event Logo brandingdesign badge illustration monoline minimal cards tarot geometric lineart line typeface fire gold graphic design hand event branding logodesign logo
Fall Fire is Unseen’s (_weareunseen) annual fundraising event. This year’s design style is inspired by modern tarot cards, and line drawings featuring hands and fire. The main typeface is BN Brezzy by @bmnicks and the secondary typeface is Cinder by @fortfoundry

