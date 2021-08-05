Vulnerability Scanner Dashboard

I've had the opportunity to work on a web app vulnerability scanner for the masses.

Cyber security for web apps is an expensive market. Also being B2B, the user interface isn't that great.

We had to work on the design with good user interface and tolerable UX. What does tolerable UX mean?

Well, we only keep the most important things in the easiest way possible.

We thought of all the essential things the user would need and made them!

As simple as that.

This design is influenced by designs of Bootstrap and Pixellz design system. Their design systems were carefully studied before making this. Also, Heroicons and Inter were used.

