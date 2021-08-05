Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vieri Agustian

Cannabis House Logo

Vieri Agustian
Vieri Agustian
  • Save
Cannabis House Logo green minimalist modern real estate home house healthy health cannabis nature plant leaf illustration exclusive vector logo branding design
Download color palette

Logo design of cannabis leaf combined with house in modern concept design. Suitable for industries about cannabis.

https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=546418

Vieri Agustian
Vieri Agustian

More by Vieri Agustian

View profile
    • Like