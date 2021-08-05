Vieri Agustian

Eagle Tribe Logo head vintage modern old tribal tribe side women woman girl hawk falcon eagle animal illustration exclusive vector logo branding design
Logo design of tribal chief side view wearing hat from eagle or hawk head illustration. Suitable for identity any company business.

https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=544679

