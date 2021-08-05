Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vieri Agustian

Moon Deer Logo

Vieri Agustian
Vieri Agustian
  • Save
Moon Deer Logo vintage modern front identity night nature head face deer crescent moon animal illustration exclusive vector logo branding design
Download color palette

Logo design of deer head front view illustration with crescent moon on it

https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=542868

Vieri Agustian
Vieri Agustian

More by Vieri Agustian

View profile
    • Like