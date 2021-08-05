Shopify Store - RAVE Clothing

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
RAVE Clothing is my own brand and the market leader in Europe for techno clothing, festival outfits and DJ merchandise with more than 2.000 products and 70 international brands.
I started this brand in 2013 and I spent the last years refining a revolutionary approach to websites to make success simple.
My work:
- Conception and creation of the online shop (Shopify)
- Shopping App Development (iOS/Android)
- Social Media Concept
- Product descriptions
- Loyalty program
- App installation (Reviews, Multilingual, Upsell)
- Newsletter Marketing Concept
- Social Ads Setup
Website:
www.rave-clothing.com
---
Press "L" and "F" to show some love ♥
More work here: https://shopmentor.de/
Work with me: marcel@shopmentor.de