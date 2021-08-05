Marcel Habermehl

Shopify Store - RAVE Clothing

Marcel Habermehl
Marcel Habermehl
  • Save
Shopify Store - RAVE Clothing ecommerce webdesign shopify store shopify
Download color palette

RAVE Clothing is my own brand and the market leader in Europe for techno clothing, festival outfits and DJ merchandise with more than 2.000 products and 70 international brands.

I started this brand in 2013 and I spent the last years refining a revolutionary approach to websites to make success simple.

My work:
- Conception and creation of the online shop (Shopify)
- Shopping App Development (iOS/Android)
- Social Media Concept
- Product descriptions
- Loyalty program
- App installation (Reviews, Multilingual, Upsell)
- Newsletter Marketing Concept
- Social Ads Setup

Website:
www.rave-clothing.com

---

Press "L" and "F" to show some love ♥

More work here: https://shopmentor.de/
Work with me: marcel@shopmentor.de

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2021
Marcel Habermehl
Marcel Habermehl

More by Marcel Habermehl

View profile
    • Like