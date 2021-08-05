Shopify Store - RAVE Clothing

RAVE Clothing is my own brand and the market leader in Europe for techno clothing, festival outfits and DJ merchandise with more than 2.000 products and 70 international brands.

I started this brand in 2013 and I spent the last years refining a revolutionary approach to websites to make success simple.

My work:

- Conception and creation of the online shop (Shopify)

- Shopping App Development (iOS/Android)

- Social Media Concept

- Product descriptions

- Loyalty program

- App installation (Reviews, Multilingual, Upsell)

- Newsletter Marketing Concept

- Social Ads Setup

Website:

www.rave-clothing.com

