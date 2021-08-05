Signing Up for a Blockchain Based Platform

This is a signup screen of one of my recent Blockchain projects.

Blockchain is quite complex for everyday user. In addition, designers enjoy making futuristic blockchain-y designs.

While this does serve the needs of early adopters, it risks pushing away everyday people.

Our goal with this app was to design modern yet intuitive. It had to convey users that we're stepping into the future but it's going to be just fine.

Almost each pixel in these screens were carefully designed and made sure not a single pixel was wasted.

Having front-end background helped polish this design to something developers can actually implement without compromising on beauty.

The work of Michael Browk aided this design.

