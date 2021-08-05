Apple Music widgets

Day #5 of 30

This is the 1st-shot of this series. Apple introduced widgets from iOS 14. Although, this feature was present in Android for quite sometime, Apple has made these look elegant and sophisticated.

Presented here is Apple's music widget with small, medium & large size widgets. The size referred for designing the frames are as follows:

1. Small widget size: 169x169 points -> [pixels]

2. Medium widget size: 360x169 points -> [pixels]

3. Large widget size: 360x376 points -> [pixels]

