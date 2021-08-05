Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alfina Rizky Lestari

Financial Planning App

Financial Planning App
Hello, today I want to share design exploration of a Financial Planning App

What do you think about this design? If you have any feedback, feel free for comment. Thankyou!

#uidesign #uiux #mobileapp #userexperience #userinterface #webdesign #dribbble #designinspiration #adobexd #productdesign #uitrends

Posted on Aug 5, 2021
