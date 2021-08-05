Chetana Kestikar

Logo for coffee shop

Logo for coffee shop illustration adobe coffee shop coffee cafe dailylogochallenge design branding brand identity logo
Brief - The Roasted Bean is a cafe down the street, who pride on their coffee quality.

Contact us to get a unique identity for your business or design an amazing product.
👉 Here’s the link to know more: https://linktr.ee/shamrockdesigns

