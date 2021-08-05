Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Konstantin Belsky

NASA revision

Konstantin Belsky
Konstantin Belsky
  • Save
NASA revision redesign nasa logodesign logo type identity branding space
Download color palette

My version of the logo redesign of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in USA.

➔ Full project on Behance

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2021
Konstantin Belsky
Konstantin Belsky

More by Konstantin Belsky

View profile
    • Like