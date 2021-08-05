Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ariefadly A

website design Uniqlo

Ariefadly A
Ariefadly A
  • Save
website design Uniqlo icon app ecommerce uniqlo web design ux branding ui
Download color palette

Hello,
This my first shot of @Daily UI challenge – screen of home web site.
I love the uniqlo collaboration 2021 for Uniqlo U, did a signup page for it.

Press (L) to show some love ❤️

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2021
Ariefadly A
Ariefadly A

More by Ariefadly A

View profile
    • Like