Realistic Watercolor Art Photoshop Action
Realistic Watercolor Art Photoshop Action Turns your photo into a real of a Realistic Watercolor Art look. Save time of work with this action. After action finishes the work you get a well-organized and structured file with the many layers, folders, and settings to improve the final result.
My Working Software Version : CC2020 English Version.
Software supported version: CS4,CS5, CS5.5, CS6, CC, CC2014,CC2015, CC2015.5, CC2017,CC2018,CC2019,CC2020+ English Version.
Most important instruction:
(1) For good result first you need expand your canvas area. Simply select your background image and take
crop tools than expand two side or all side. For more details follow PDF Help file.
Then resize your images 2000x2000px ,dpi 72
(2) Open your photo take a new layer then rename “paint”( in lowercase).
Then select a soft brush and paint your image. Close "paint" layer eye and keep selection "paint" layer Then click action play button.
File Includes:
- ATN File(Photoshop Action File included)
- Brush File
- Patterns File
- 10 Color Option
- Help File
- PDF Help File
- Work on every photos.
- High quality result.
- Easy Customizable
- Organize layers
- Easy Install
- User Guide
- Easy to Use
- 24 hrs support
Note: Preview images and Mockup are not included
Images Recommended : I use images 2000x2000px dpi 72
If you have interest purchasing this product please
visit my creative market profile link.
https://creativemarket.com/studioretouch
or e-mail : hmalamin8952@gmail.com
Please help me with the ratings, it helps a lot. Thank you Enjoy
Download Now!
https://creativemarket.com/studioretouch/6369372-Realistic-Watercolor-Art-PS-Action?published