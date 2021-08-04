Bandung Fauna Sticker Set

The results of the workshop on making city stickers by @wanarastudio @bccfbdg at Helarfest 2020. I try to capture iconic "real" animal Bandung city as sticker pack.

You can visit

https://www.behance.net/gallery/124787211/Sticker-Fauna-Bandung?

or

https://www.behance.net/gallery/108492343/Bandung-on-Stickers-(compilations)

Thank you all :)