Fakhri Aristo

Bandung Fauna Sticker Set

Fakhri Aristo
Fakhri Aristo
Bandung Fauna Sticker Set vector cartoon blue sticker java west indonesia character design illustration bandung fauna animal
The results of the workshop on making city stickers by @wanarastudio @bccfbdg at Helarfest 2020. I try to capture iconic "real" animal Bandung city as sticker pack.


https://www.behance.net/gallery/124787211/Sticker-Fauna-Bandung?

https://www.behance.net/gallery/108492343/Bandung-on-Stickers-(compilations)



Fakhri Aristo
Fakhri Aristo

