Fayette Bruun

John Octiver

Fayette Bruun
Fayette Bruun
  • Save
John Octiver graphic design branding cover art illustration design
Download color palette

This piece was pure love. Inspired by a recent episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. Absolutely love how it came out, and I've really been enjoying this style. All work completed in Clip Studio Paint.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Fayette Bruun
Fayette Bruun

More by Fayette Bruun

View profile
    • Like