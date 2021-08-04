Adesewa

Day 037- Weather

Day 037- Weather design dailyui userinterface ui ux uidesign
Day 37 of the #dailyuichallenge is to design something related to weather. I designed the user interface for a mobile app. You like? Press L to drop a like.

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
