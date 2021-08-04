Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sidhant Dhirsamant

Transport Management Dashboard

Sidhant Dhirsamant
Sidhant Dhirsamant
  • Save
Transport Management Dashboard prototyping analytics material design flat minimal web user experience data visualization dashboard research user interface uiux ux sketch app sketch project design case study app ui
Download color palette

A production service for logistics management, that allows users to track, organize, and set the status for transported goods.

See full case study here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/124785641/Dockjoy-UIUX-Case-Study

Sidhant Dhirsamant
Sidhant Dhirsamant

More by Sidhant Dhirsamant

View profile
    • Like