Logo idea

Lovely

Logo idea
Logo idea
  • Save
Lovely illustration vector motion graphics graphic design animation minimal identity icon logo design branding love y y latter love idea love logo love design love lovely
Download color palette

Lovely logo design

Hey guys 👋
Interested in working with me:-
Let's Chat 💬
logoideaofficial@gmail.com

Webside I Behance | Linkedin |

#branding #branding101 #brandingdesign #brandingagency #brandingTips #brandingidentity#brandingcoach #BrandingConsultant #brandingstrategy #brandingstudio #brandingexpert #BrandingPersonal #brandinglogo #logodesign #logodesigner #logodesigns #logodesigners

Logo idea
Logo idea

More by Logo idea

View profile
    • Like