PAFA Redesign Layouts

The featured UI page layout collage displays a range of mockups that supported a tactical redesign effort for the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts.

The noted work brought to life by the Message Agency team won a 2020 Webby Award Winner within the category of School/University Website.

Role: Visual Designer

Launch/Public Release: 2019

The featured work sample was developed while at Message Agency.

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
