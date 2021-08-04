Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Annas Setiawan

Landing Page Concept For Creating a School Website

Annas Setiawan
Annas Setiawan
  • Save
Landing Page Concept For Creating a School Website clean landing page clean website student website website school school website landing page cleanlandingpage minimalislandingpage landingpagestudent studentwebsite websiteschool educationwebsite schoollandingpage landingpageschool schoolwebsite website design landingpage
Download color palette

This is my latest exploration about a landing page concept for creating a school website
Hope you'll like it, please let me know what you think

And don't forget to Press "L" to show some ❤

Annas Setiawan
Annas Setiawan

More by Annas Setiawan

View profile
    • Like