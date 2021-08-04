Matt Cavanaugh

PAFA Redesign

Matt Cavanaugh
Matt Cavanaugh
  • Save
PAFA Redesign visual design web design design layout ui user interface scrolling prototype
Download color palette

The featured work sample portrays a scrolling layout mockup that is part of a level AA accessible design system that was brought to life for the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts during a secondary rollout of a larger redesign effort.

Role: Visual Designer

Launch/Public Release: 2019

The featured work sample was developed while at Message Agency.

Matt Cavanaugh
Matt Cavanaugh

More by Matt Cavanaugh

View profile
    • Like