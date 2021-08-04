Elyssa Joly

Lit Con Sticker Variations

Lit Con Sticker Variations logo illustration photoshop graphic design
This is a design I made for a college literature convention competition. My design was selected out of a group of other designs. This was one of my first projects in photoshop.

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
