A man and his dreams

A man and his dreams illustratorsofindia india environmentalillustration motherearth whimsicalworld digitalsketch editorial illustration graphic design illustration
I drew this for the prompt of #ourplanetweek hosted by @asiaorlando. I wanted to draw a man in a very peaceful place, for once, co-existing with fellow creatures.

