Taras Khrustitsky

App Presentation

Taras Khrustitsky
Taras Khrustitsky
Hire Me
  • Save
App Presentation 3d figma web ui dating mobile dribbble design app branding presentation
Download color palette

Presentation for a dating app. Press L to show some ❤️

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Taras Khrustitsky
Taras Khrustitsky
Product Designer. UI/UX Team Lead
Hire Me

More by Taras Khrustitsky

View profile
    • Like