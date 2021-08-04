Shatabdi Biswas

Shuttl Signal

Shuttl Signal web product users interface bus pooling tracking portal web dashboard visuals ui research operations tool enterprise ux
Redesigned Shuttl's operational tool to help users monitor daily bus operations more efficiently, track reak time on-trip issues and scale with the company's hyper-growth. Read the full case study here: https://www.shatabdibiswas.com/shuttl-signal

