logo-cafe

logo-cafe logo maker cake shop brand handlettering best logo logos typography branding culinary creative logo design illustration logo kuliner custom logo logo design logotype logo inspiration design logo
Istilah cafe berasal dari bahasa Perancis yang secara harfiah artinya minuman kopi, namun digunakan sebagai nama tempat dimana orang-orang berkumpul atau hanya sekedar bersantai untuk melepas lelah sehabis beraktivitas sambil minum kopi. Seiring perkembangan, kafe bukan hanya menyediakan kopi, tetapi juga minuman lain serta makanan ringan.
