Taskfy. - Tasks app

Taskfy. - Tasks app creative idea tasks figma illustration branding flat design uiux app ui
This is an study case.
The idea is one home page for an tasks app.

See full project on: https://www.behance.net/gallery/124785089/Taskfy-Tasks-apps?

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
