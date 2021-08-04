latin sanctification

latin america was a showroom of brutal epistemicide of indigenous people, where the mask of evangelization was used as an excuse with greed in mind. Latin lands full of graceful nature and glamorous animals were stolen.

the toucan is a typical latin american bird, resting on the shoulders of a childlike angel with a face of innocence and purity, as a reminder that despite the masks of good faith and good intentions, evil can rise up anyway, seeking to conquer and destroy everything and everyone who stands against it.