latin sanctification

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
latin america was a showroom of brutal epistemicide of indigenous people, where the mask of evangelization was used as an excuse with greed in mind. Latin lands full of graceful nature and glamorous animals were stolen.
the toucan is a typical latin american bird, resting on the shoulders of a childlike angel with a face of innocence and purity, as a reminder that despite the masks of good faith and good intentions, evil can rise up anyway, seeking to conquer and destroy everything and everyone who stands against it.