the fluidity and the twit

the fluidity and the twit remix mixed media illustration dadaism collage
they rage and claim that what we are, what we always were, it's a stupid creation of social media, of this insane informational era, where we just want a little bit of attention.

too bad, they couldn't have known: what is fluid, is mutable, instable, balanced and unpredictable. so the bird that singed out of rage, ended up being killed by it's own scream.

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
