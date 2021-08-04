fiction movie

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
fictitious representations of romantic storytelling surrounding heterocisnormative couples, full of possession, violence and a bizarre romantization of reality by itself, portrayed as "normal".
those are everlasting scenes that can only be watched by dissident viewers, that can just be supporting characters in life (if much), never the protagonists described in passionate poetry.