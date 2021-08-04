Miranda Almeida

fiction movie

fiction movie remix mixed media illustration dadaism collage
fictitious representations of romantic storytelling surrounding heterocisnormative couples, full of possession, violence and a bizarre romantization of reality by itself, portrayed as "normal".

those are everlasting scenes that can only be watched by dissident viewers, that can just be supporting characters in life (if much), never the protagonists described in passionate poetry.

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
