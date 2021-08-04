Miranda Almeida

eternal queens

Miranda Almeida
Miranda Almeida
eternal queens remix mixed media illustration dadaism collage
from "multiple womanhoods" serie

ancestry must be respected, and the memory of those who came before us must be recovered.

all the blood, sweat, tears, and achievements that have been consolidated throughout history must be embraced and celebrated so that we don't forget where we came from and how our society was built.

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Miranda Almeida
Miranda Almeida

