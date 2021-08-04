Juni Xu

Ravioli flavours - Lemon & Ricotta

Juni Xu
Juni Xu
  • Save
Ravioli flavours - Lemon & Ricotta italian food branding illustration food minimalist
Download color palette

Jamming with some unused shapes for Pasta Tavola

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Juni Xu
Juni Xu

More by Juni Xu

View profile
    • Like