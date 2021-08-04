unmatched joy

Miranda Almeida

design remix mixed media illustration dadaism collage
from "multiple womanhoods" serie

for many, a smile is a safe harbor to recharge hopes, to keep the spark of living from vanish.

our smile is how our mouth found to dance with the rest of our body, so to keep smiling is to keep dancing without moving, without music, but always with joy.

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
