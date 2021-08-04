Belinda Kou

I'd Pick You

Belinda Kou
Belinda Kou
  • Save
I'd Pick You berries strawberry food pun adobe fresco food illustration typography hand lettering lettering
Download color palette

Lettering a little berry pun 🍓❤️

Belinda Kou
Belinda Kou

More by Belinda Kou

View profile
    • Like