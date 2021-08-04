Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
straycolly

Plant-a-Spot Logo

straycolly
straycolly
Plant-a-Spot Logo branding logo graphic design
This logo was designed for a mobile app prototype which seeks to instruct the user on which plant is best suited for their particular place.

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
straycolly
straycolly

